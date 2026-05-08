Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Radcom Q1 Earnings

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM - Free Report) - Needham & Company LLC issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radcom in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC analyst R. Koontz anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Needham & Company LLC has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Radcom's current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Radcom had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million.

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Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Radcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Radcom Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Radcom stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Radcom has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Institutional Trading of Radcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Radcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Radcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,441,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Radcom by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Radcom by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,410 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,420 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radcom Company Profile

Radcom Ltd. NASDAQ: RDCM is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

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