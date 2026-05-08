Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.38% from the company's previous close.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Upwork from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Upwork from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a "neutral" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.10.

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Upwork Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.61 on Friday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

Upwork declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 123,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $1,699,497.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 776,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,709,724.60. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 17,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $234,779.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,717.20. The trade was a 51.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,199. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 5,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Upwork by 2,405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company's stock.

Upwork News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Upwork this week:

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

Further Reading

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