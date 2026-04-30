Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAND. Wall Street Zen lowered Bandwidth from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

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Bandwidth Trading Up 45.7%

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $11.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,056. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.57 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 16,100 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $244,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,637.55. The trade was a 30.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Bandwidth

Here are the key news stories impacting Bandwidth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Bandwidth reported EPS of $0.38 and revenue of ~$209M (up ~20% Y/Y), topping consensus and showing AI-driven customer adoption. Zacks: Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 results beat expectations — Bandwidth reported EPS of $0.38 and revenue of ~$209M (up ~20% Y/Y), topping consensus and showing AI-driven customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Company guided Q2 FY2026 EPS to $0.350–0.370 (vs. street ~$0.28) and FY2026 EPS to $1.770–1.830 (vs. street ~1.44); raised revenue ranges for Q2 and the year. This materially improves forward expectations and drove upside to the stock. PR Newswire: Q1 Results & Guidance

Raised guidance — Company guided Q2 FY2026 EPS to $0.350–0.370 (vs. street ~$0.28) and FY2026 EPS to $1.770–1.830 (vs. street ~1.44); raised revenue ranges for Q2 and the year. This materially improves forward expectations and drove upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise momentum and AI wins — Management cited acceleration in AI-driven platform adoption, $1M+ customer wins, and selection by Salesforce for Agentforce Contact Center, supporting higher long-term revenue potential. PR Newswire: Customer Wins

Enterprise momentum and AI wins — Management cited acceleration in AI-driven platform adoption, $1M+ customer wins, and selection by Salesforce for Agentforce Contact Center, supporting higher long-term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Improved profitability and capital allocation — Adjusted EBITDA rose to $26M (+17% Y/Y); company highlighted debt reduction and share repurchases, which support shareholder returns and balance-sheet stability. PR Newswire: Profitability & Capital Allocation

Improved profitability and capital allocation — Adjusted EBITDA rose to $26M (+17% Y/Y); company highlighted debt reduction and share repurchases, which support shareholder returns and balance-sheet stability. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage captured the market reaction — outlets noted a strong stock move after the surprise beat and guidance lift, amplifying investor attention. MSN: Coverage of Move

Media coverage captured the market reaction — outlets noted a strong stock move after the surprise beat and guidance lift, amplifying investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Miscellaneous/irrelevant coverage — unrelated tech piece referencing "bandwidth" as a general concept; low relevance to BAND fundamentals. MSN: Tech Article

Miscellaneous/irrelevant coverage — unrelated tech piece referencing "bandwidth" as a general concept; low relevance to BAND fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Net margin remains slightly negative — reported GAAP net margin was modestly negative (≈‑1.7%), indicating some remaining profitability drag despite Adjusted EBITDA growth; investors may watch whether operating leverage sustains. MarketBeat: Financial Snapshot

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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