Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Price

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGNX. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.29.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Cognex Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Cognex has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cognex's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 14,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $850,597.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,437.92. This trade represents a 87.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angelos Papadimitriou sold 4,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $230,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,618.76. This represents a 20.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,321. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,598,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $842,522,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cognex by 173,138.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,477,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,101,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $292,224,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Cognex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,013,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $252,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,010 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cognex by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,314,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $191,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,629 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cognex

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About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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