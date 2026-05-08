Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FROG. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on JFrog in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.21.

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JFrog Stock Up 6.0%

FROG opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,245.44. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 71,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,884,416.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,815,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,346,821.80. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,003 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,031. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in JFrog by 187.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 6,868.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock worth $131,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,876 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $78,872,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $86,557,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting JFrog

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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