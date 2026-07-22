Needham & Company LLC Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $245.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.25% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Equifax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.32.

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Equifax Trading Down 4.4%

EFX opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Equifax has a 52 week low of $150.74 and a 52 week high of $271.84. The business's 50 day moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,632 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 699.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Equifax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equifax posted Q2 revenue of $1.70 billion, up 11% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $2.25, topping estimates. Management also highlighted strong performance in Workforce Solutions and mortgage-related businesses, plus early AI-driven efficiency gains that doubled the company’s cost-savings target to $150 million. Article title

Equifax posted Q2 revenue of $1.70 billion, up 11% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $2.25, topping estimates. Management also highlighted strong performance in Workforce Solutions and mortgage-related businesses, plus early AI-driven efficiency gains that doubled the company’s cost-savings target to $150 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive, with William Blair reiterating a Buy rating and pointing to Workforce Solutions strength and operating leverage as offsets to near-term government softness. Article title

Analyst sentiment remains supportive, with William Blair reiterating a Buy rating and pointing to Workforce Solutions strength and operating leverage as offsets to near-term government softness. Neutral Sentiment: Equifax said it is expanding AI use internally to improve productivity and lower costs, which could support margins over time but is still early in execution. Article title

Equifax said it is expanding AI use internally to improve productivity and lower costs, which could support margins over time but is still early in execution. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance came in below expectations, suggesting a more challenging near-term operating environment, especially in government and mortgage-related demand. Article title

Shares are under pressure because Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance came in below expectations, suggesting a more challenging near-term operating environment, especially in government and mortgage-related demand. Negative Sentiment: Margins were hurt by a $100 million legal settlement accrual tied to a previously disclosed coding issue, adding another headwind for investors to weigh. Article title

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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