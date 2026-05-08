Needham & Company LLC Raises Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target to $95.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.34% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XYZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Block from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Block Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $225,422.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 231,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,664,323.42. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,725 shares of company stock worth $3,401,393. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Block

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About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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