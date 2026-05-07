Needham & Company LLC Reiterates "Buy" Rating for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.77% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.31.

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DoorDash Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $167.97 on Thursday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,933 shares of company stock worth $7,135,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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