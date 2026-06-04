Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on C3.ai from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "reduce" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.85.

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C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 141.35%.The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. C3.ai's revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 369,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $3,223,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 722,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,298,996.64. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,000. The trade was a 6.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,610,039 shares of company stock valued at $13,935,574 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 554,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 535,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,055,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 205,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company's stock.

C3.ai News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: C3.ai beat quarterly expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.33 per share versus estimates of a $0.38 loss, while revenue of $51.6 million matched Wall Street’s forecast. C3.ai Inc (AI) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Strategic Restructuring

C3.ai beat quarterly expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.33 per share versus estimates of a $0.38 loss, while revenue of $51.6 million matched Wall Street’s forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal Q1 2027 revenue guidance of $50 million to $54 million and FY 2027 revenue guidance of $210 million to $240 million, both roughly in line with or slightly above consensus, which helped support sentiment. C3 AI Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Management issued fiscal Q1 2027 revenue guidance of $50 million to $54 million and FY 2027 revenue guidance of $210 million to $240 million, both roughly in line with or slightly above consensus, which helped support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted favorably to signs of restructuring and a renewed focus on sales execution, along with the return of founder Tom Siebel as CEO and a reported $69 million cash injection, which reinforced turnaround hopes. AI Stock Jumps 3% After-Hours — Founder Siebel Returns As CEO With $69M Cash Injection

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

Further Reading

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