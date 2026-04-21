Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wedbush

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Wedbush's price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock's current price.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.13.

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Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 297.07% and a negative return on equity of 380.32%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $30,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,510,697. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,595 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,008,000. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,506,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,450,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 446.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 354,842 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Nektar Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: 52‑week topline results show deepening responses and favorable safety for rezpegaldesleukin in severe‑to‑very‑severe alopecia areata; company says results support moving rezpeg into late‑stage development. 52‑Week Topline Results PR Newswire

52‑week topline results show deepening responses and favorable safety for rezpegaldesleukin in severe‑to‑very‑severe alopecia areata; company says results support moving rezpeg into late‑stage development. Positive Sentiment: Market and media reaction amplified the move: outlets reported a sharp intraday rally after the data and the company hosted a conference call to discuss 52‑week topline results. IBTimes Article

Market and media reaction amplified the move: outlets reported a sharp intraday rally after the data and the company hosted a conference call to discuss 52‑week topline results. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly — BTIG and HC Wainwright raised price targets (to $178 and $185, respectively), increasing upside estimates and reinforcing buy ratings. Benzinga Coverage

Analysts responded bullishly — BTIG and HC Wainwright raised price targets (to $178 and $185, respectively), increasing upside estimates and reinforcing buy ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Nektar announced a proposed underwritten public offering of $250M of common stock (and pre‑funded warrants to some investors) — provides cash for development but may dilute existing shareholders depending on deal terms. Public Offering PR Newswire

Nektar announced a proposed underwritten public offering of $250M of common stock (and pre‑funded warrants to some investors) — provides cash for development but may dilute existing shareholders depending on deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have filed or solicited investors for securities‑class‑action lawsuits alleging misstatements relating to the Feb–Dec 2025 period; multiple notices remind investors of a May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — this legal activity can create headline risk and potential liability. Shareholder Alert PR Newswire

Several law firms have filed or solicited investors for securities‑class‑action lawsuits alleging misstatements relating to the Feb–Dec 2025 period; multiple notices remind investors of a May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — this legal activity can create headline risk and potential liability. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional firms (Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, DJS, Bronstein, etc.) are soliciting claims or reporting filings — the proliferation of suits increases legal and reputational uncertainty. GlobeNewswire - Bernstein Liebhard

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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