Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $151.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,039,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session's volume of 1,088,839 shares.The stock last traded at $96.0290 and had previously closed at $98.16.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. TD Cowen started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.63.

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Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $30,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,697. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Nektar Therapeutics

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $268,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $19,794,000 after buying an additional 241,262 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 380.32% and a negative net margin of 297.07%.The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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