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Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Nektar Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup upgrade (price target raised from $123 to $151 with a buy rating) helped spark unusually strong trading volume (~1,039,585 shares) while the stock traded in the mid‑$90s.
  • Nektar priced an upsized $325M public offering at $92.00 per share, a dilutive move that likely caused the intraday pullback by increasing share supply.
  • Positive REZOLVE‑AA Phase 2b extension data and multiple analyst upgrades have pushed sentiment to a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target of $140.63, but recent securities‑class‑action filings create legal overhang.
  • Interested in Nektar Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $151.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,039,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session's volume of 1,088,839 shares.The stock last traded at $96.0290 and had previously closed at $98.16.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. TD Cowen started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on NKTR

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $30,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,697. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Nektar Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $268,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $19,794,000 after buying an additional 241,262 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 380.32% and a negative net margin of 297.07%.The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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