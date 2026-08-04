Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $169.14 million for the quarter.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.33 million. Neo Performance Materials had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NOPMF alerts: Sign Up

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 2,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,474. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -97.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Neo Performance Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Neo Performance Materials

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neo Performance Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neo Performance Materials wasn't on the list.

While Neo Performance Materials currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here