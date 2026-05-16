Neo Performance Materials Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Neo Performance Materials TSE: NEO raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance after reporting what management described as the strongest quarterly EBITDA performance in the company’s history, supported by higher critical materials prices, resilient demand and stronger results across all three operating segments.

On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, President and Chief Executive Officer Rahim Suleman said revenue rose 27% year over year to $155 million, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $36.2 million from $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.36, according to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Baksh.

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Suleman said the quarter “significantly exceeded expectations” and reflected “continued resilient demand across our core businesses, a disciplined operational execution across our global platform, and a continued strong pricing environment.” He added that the quarter’s EBITDA was the highest in Neo’s history, led by record results in the rare metals business.

Guidance Raised on Strong Pricing and Demand

Neo increased its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $100 million to $110 million, up from its previous outlook of $75 million to $80 million. Management attributed the increase to first-quarter outperformance, a healthy demand outlook and a continued favorable pricing environment.

Asked by BMO Capital Markets analyst Max Yerrill whether the higher forecast was driven only by rare metals, Suleman said the company is “seeing strength across the board,” including in Magnequench and Chemicals & Oxides. He pointed to higher neodymium-praseodymium, or NdPr, prices as a contributor to improved performance at the Silmet rare earth separation operation.

“Prices are now healthier and as more volumes come, there’s a lot more opportunity that still exists in that facility,” Suleman said. “Even at current prices, that facility is now performing well.”

Rare Metals Segment Delivers Record Quarter

Neo’s rare metals segment was the standout performer in the quarter. Baksh said segment revenue increased 75% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA reached $23.9 million, up more than 175%. He said record hafnium prices drove significantly higher margins.

Suleman said Neo’s rare metals business is focused primarily on hafnium, gallium, tantalum and niobium, along with several smaller metals. He noted that the materials are considered critical by many governments and that several are subject to Chinese export controls.

Management highlighted sharp year-over-year price increases in several rare metals:

Gallium rose from $675 per kilogram in April 2025 to nearly $1,900 per kilogram in April 2026.

Hafnium rose from $3,700 per kilogram in April 2025 to $13,500 per kilogram in April 2026.

Tantalum metal rose from just over $300 per kilogram in April 2025 to more than $800 per kilogram in April 2026.

Suleman said Neo is the largest and most experienced gallium recycling and upgrading operator in North America, and that demand is increasing as Western markets seek diversified supply chains for semiconductors and permanent magnets. Baksh said gallium demand and pricing remain strong, but feedstock availability is constrained, prompting Neo to pursue new sourcing arrangements and strategic projects.

On hafnium, Suleman said spot sales were low in January and February but nearly doubled in March compared with the prior two months combined, driven by smaller orders across many customers. He said contracted volumes remain below typical levels for this point in the year, though the company has recently seen more customers entering contracts for portions of the remainder of 2026.

Magnequench and Chemicals & Oxides Also Improve

Magnequench revenue rose 46% year over year to $64.7 million, supported by 18% volume growth. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $9.2 million, up roughly 40% year over year and the segment’s strongest quarterly EBITDA since the second quarter of 2022, Baksh said.

Bonded magnet volumes increased 17% year over year, driven in part by server cooling fan applications for artificial intelligence data centers. Bonded powder volumes were up almost 19%, reflecting healthy downstream demand and customers managing inventories in response to geopolitical and supply chain risks.

In response to a question from Sidoti & Company analyst Daniel Harriman, Suleman said current bonded volumes may be growing faster than the end market, as customers build supply chain buffers. He said Neo has accounted for that in its forecast, while also seeing longer-term opportunities from its ability to produce bonded materials in multiple locations around the world.

Chemicals & Oxides adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year over year to $7.7 million. Baksh said the segment benefited from a more focused, higher-margin portfolio, strong emission catalyst performance and a more stable cost structure. Emission catalyst volumes rose 7% year over year.

European Magnet and Heavy Rare Earth Projects Advance

Suleman said Neo remains on track to launch two to three customer programs later this year at its European permanent magnet facility. The plant reached a milestone in February with production of its one millionth magnet.

The company is also planning a phase I-B expansion that would eventually increase production capacity from 2,000 tons to 5,000 tons. Suleman said planning work includes detailed engineering, long-lead equipment assessments and supply chain planning. Longer term, Neo is targeting 20,000 tons of annual capacity through future expansions in additional regions, which management said could position the company to capture 10% to 15% of the projected rare earth permanent magnet market outside China.

Neo also discussed the launch of a small-scale heavy rare earth separation line in Europe. Suleman said the operation recently produced separated terbium and dysprosium process solutions entirely in Europe.

Asked by Stifel analyst Ian Gillies about the potential financial contribution from the heavy rare earth line in Estonia, Suleman said the small-scale line would contribute but would not be a “massive contributor.” He said its main purpose is to establish expertise and operating data in Europe before future decisions on expanding Silmet.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and AI Initiatives

Neo ended the quarter with $42 million in cash and $154 million in total debt. Baksh said the company continues to balance growth investments with prudent financial management. Inventory increased during the quarter, partly due to additional hafnium scrap purchases.

In response to Yerrill’s question on free cash flow, Suleman said Neo expects inventory to return to more normalized levels over time, which should generate cash flow through the rest of the year.

The company also discussed a multi-year research partnership with Tallinn University of Technology in Estonia aimed at embedding artificial intelligence and machine learning across product development and manufacturing. Suleman said Neo has existing operational data, domain expertise and operating infrastructure that can support AI deployment in rare earth separation and magnetics processes.

Management said higher energy costs are incorporated into the company’s outlook. Suleman told Gillies that energy is among Neo’s larger non-material cost items and that the forecast assumes elevated energy costs over the period, while also incorporating softened pricing assumptions going forward.

About Neo Performance Materials TSE: NEO

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals.

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