Nephron Researc Weighs in on Elevance Health Q2 Earnings

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Nephron Researc issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Nephron Researc analyst E. Percher forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health's current full-year earnings is $26.86 per share. Nephron Researc also issued estimates for Elevance Health's Q3 2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $13.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.95 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $394.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $426.98.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.2% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nephron Research’s FY2027 EPS estimate of $28.95 is above the current consensus, signaling stronger expected earnings growth ahead.

Nephron Research’s FY2027 EPS estimate of $28.95 is above the current consensus, signaling stronger expected earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm also projected FY2026 EPS of $25.73, which supports a solid near-term earnings profile for Elevance Health.

The firm also projected FY2026 EPS of $25.73, which supports a solid near-term earnings profile for Elevance Health. Neutral Sentiment: Nephron Research provided quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, including Q2 2026 EPS of $6.15 and Q1 2027 EPS of $13.01, but the release was primarily an estimates update rather than a new business announcement.

Nephron Research provided quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, including Q2 2026 EPS of $6.15 and Q1 2027 EPS of $13.01, but the release was primarily an estimates update rather than a new business announcement. Neutral Sentiment: An article previewing Elevance Health’s Q2 2026 earnings suggests investors are positioning ahead of the next report, but no actual results were released in these items.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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