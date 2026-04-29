Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Neste OYJ had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.

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Neste OYJ Stock Performance

Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 34,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion and a PE ratio of 156.38. Neste OYJ has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste OYJ currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on NTOIY

About Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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