Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 34045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.1745.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Neste OYJ had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTOIY. UBS Group raised shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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