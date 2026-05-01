Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTOIY

Neste OYJ Price Performance

NTOIY opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Neste OYJ has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.84 billion. Neste OYJ had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Neste OYJ will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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