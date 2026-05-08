Nestle FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Erste Group Bank

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Nestle's current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Nestle's FY2027 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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Nestle Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. Nestle has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $109.59.

Institutional Trading of Nestle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Nestle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 17,185 shares of the company's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nestle by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Nestle by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,221 shares of the company's stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestle by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,175 shares of the company's stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

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