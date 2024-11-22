NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 448,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 406,527 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $12.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded NET Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NET Power Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,067.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 320,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $4,036,674.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,844,617.40. This represents a 25.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,525,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,360 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $20,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 956,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company's stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NET Power by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company's stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company's stock.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

