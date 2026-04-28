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Netlist (NLST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Netlist logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Netlist is expected to report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, with analysts forecasting EPS of ($0.01) and revenue of $79.0 million.
  • In its last quarterly report (March 3) Netlist matched EPS estimates at ($0.01) but delivered revenue of $75.72 million, substantially above the prior analyst expectation of $44.0 million.
  • Shares recently fell about 6.8% to $2.03, giving the company a market capitalization near $645.7 million and a 52‑week range of $0.45 to $2.34.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.00 million.

Netlist Stock Down 6.8%

NLST traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 545,036 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Netlist has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About Netlist

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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