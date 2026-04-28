Netlist (NLST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.00 million.

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Netlist Stock Down 6.8%

NLST traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 545,036 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Netlist has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

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