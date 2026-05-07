NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.0 million-$915.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.3 million.

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NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.61. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.13%.The company had revenue of $203.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. NetScout Systems's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NetScout Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,820. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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