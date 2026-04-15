Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Netskope in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netskope from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Netskope from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netskope from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.68.

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Netskope Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NTSK opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Netskope has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190--0.190 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSK. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $72,463,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $18,184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $27,239,000.

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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