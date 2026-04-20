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NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Earnings beat and guidance update: NETSTREIT reported Q result of $0.34 EPS versus $0.07 expected (beat by $0.27) and updated FY2026 guidance to 1.360–1.390 EPS.
  • Dividend hike but caution on payout: The quarterly dividend was raised to $0.22 ($0.88 annualized) for a 4.2% yield977.78%, signaling sustainability concerns.
  • Market and analyst response: Shares traded up to $20.91 on heavy volume, and analysts maintain a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $21.77 and several firms raising targets up to $24.
  • Interested in NETSTREIT? Here are five stocks we like better.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27, Zacks reports. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.360-1.390 EPS.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. 2,060,758 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 977.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its position in NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in NETSTREIT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,719 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NTST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NETSTREIT

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Read More

Earnings History for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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