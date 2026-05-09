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Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) fell below its 200-day moving average on Friday, trading as low as $6.46 versus a 200-day average of $7.17.
  • The fund recently declared a monthly dividend of $0.0905 per share, payable on May 29 to shareholders of record on May 15, implying a 16.8% dividend yield.
  • Institutional investors have been active in the stock, with several firms including Invesco, Balyasny Asset Management, and Osaic Holdings either adding to or establishing positions in NHS.
  • Interested in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 446,720 shares trading hands.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 112.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,819 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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