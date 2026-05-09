Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 446,720 shares trading hands.

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Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 112.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,819 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

Further Reading

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