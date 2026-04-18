Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.52. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 115,403 shares traded.

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Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,943 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,883 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

Further Reading

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