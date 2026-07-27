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Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • Citizens JMP initiated coverage of Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) with a “market outperform” rating and a $45 price target, implying 59.4% upside from the stock’s $28.23 opening price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: nine analysts rate Neutron a Buy, giving the stock an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
  • Neutron insiders recently sold shares, including 99,115 shares by CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting and 73,397 shares by Director Zhoujia Bao; insiders collectively own 3.8% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Neutron.

Analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target indicates a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LIME

Neutron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIME opened at $28.23 on Monday. Neutron has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neutron news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of Neutron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neutron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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