Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target indicates a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

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Neutron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIME opened at $28.23 on Monday. Neutron has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neutron news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of Neutron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neutron Company Profile

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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