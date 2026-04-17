New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Texas Capital

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Texas Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUAI. New Street Research set a $8.60 price objective on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NUAI stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42. New Era Energy & Digital has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.70.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative return on equity of 1,588.96% and a negative net margin of 3,342.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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