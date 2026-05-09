Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
NewAmsterdam Pharma logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NewAmsterdam Pharma reported quarterly EPS of ($0.40), beating estimates of ($0.46), and revenue of $3.04 million, well above the expected $1.75 million.
  • The company said its PREVAIL interim analysis is scheduled for 4Q 2026, with results expected in 1Q 2027 after the trial reaches at least 2.5 years of follow-up.
  • Management highlighted encouraging blinded PREVAIL data, including a lower-than-expected year one to year two MACE rate and potential broader benefits from obicetrapib such as reductions in Lp(a) and small LDL particles.
  • Interested in NewAmsterdam Pharma? Here are five stocks we like better.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%.

Here are the key takeaways from NewAmsterdam Pharma's conference call:

  • NewAmsterdam said it will hold a PREVAIL interim analysis in 4Q 2026, with results expected in 1Q 2027, after the trial reaches the minimum 2.5-year follow-up.
  • Management said blinded PREVAIL data show the year one to year two MACE rate has been lower than expected, which they believe may reflect a treatment effect from obicetrapib.
  • The company emphasized that PREVAIL is tracking similarly to BROADWAY, where obicetrapib previously showed a 21% reduction in exploratory MACE-4, and said this comparison supports the trial’s design and outlook.
  • Executives said the interim analysis should come with substantially more events and greater power for MACE-4 than originally planned, while also noting the statistical penalty from the interim is minimal if the trial continues.
  • They also highlighted potential broader benefits for obicetrapib beyond LDL-C, including large reductions in Lp(a), small LDL particles, and favorable renal signals, which they believe could strengthen the drug’s profile if PREVAIL is successful.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,712. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.02. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NAMS

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 443,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $14,753,257.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,288. This represents a 71.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,151.20. This represents a 81.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,286 shares of company stock worth $38,211,967. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NewAmsterdam Pharma Right Now?

Before you consider NewAmsterdam Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NewAmsterdam Pharma wasn't on the list.

While NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do
What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do
From Americas Gold Company (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
My feud with Zohran Mamdani
My feud with Zohran Mamdani
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines