NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Issues Earnings Results

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%.

Here are the key takeaways from NewAmsterdam Pharma's conference call:

NewAmsterdam said it will hold a PREVAIL interim analysis in 4Q 2026 , with results expected in 1Q 2027 , after the trial reaches the minimum 2.5-year follow-up.

NewAmsterdam said it will hold a , with results expected in , after the trial reaches the minimum 2.5-year follow-up. Management said blinded PREVAIL data show the year one to year two MACE rate has been lower than expected , which they believe may reflect a treatment effect from obicetrapib.

Management said blinded PREVAIL data show the , which they believe may reflect a treatment effect from obicetrapib. The company emphasized that PREVAIL is tracking similarly to BROADWAY, where obicetrapib previously showed a 21% reduction in exploratory MACE-4 , and said this comparison supports the trial’s design and outlook.

The company emphasized that PREVAIL is tracking similarly to BROADWAY, where obicetrapib previously showed a , and said this comparison supports the trial’s design and outlook. Executives said the interim analysis should come with substantially more events and greater power for MACE-4 than originally planned, while also noting the statistical penalty from the interim is minimal if the trial continues.

Executives said the interim analysis should come with for MACE-4 than originally planned, while also noting the statistical penalty from the interim is minimal if the trial continues. They also highlighted potential broader benefits for obicetrapib beyond LDL-C, including large reductions in Lp(a), small LDL particles, and favorable renal signals, which they believe could strengthen the drug’s profile if PREVAIL is successful.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,712. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.02. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NAMS

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 443,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $14,753,257.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,288. This represents a 71.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,151.20. This represents a 81.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,286 shares of company stock worth $38,211,967. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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