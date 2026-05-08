Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 9.3% - Here's What Happened

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $26.4950. 24,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 72,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Newegg Commerce currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million.

Insider Transactions at Newegg Commerce

In other Newegg Commerce news, Director Fred Faching Chang sold 15,000 shares of Newegg Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $509,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,399,433 shares in the company, valued at $115,376,756.02. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,067 shares of company stock worth $1,202,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 5,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 10,675.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth $210,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc NASDAQ: NEGG is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg's business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

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