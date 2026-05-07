Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

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Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Newell Brands's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Newell Brands by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,200 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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