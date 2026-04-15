Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NWL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.13.

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Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 2,220,833 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,933. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands's revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120--0.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

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