Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

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Newell Brands Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120--0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently -41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,615,775 shares of the company's stock worth $54,371,000 after buying an additional 295,001 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,442,619 shares of the company's stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 866,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498,779 shares of the company's stock worth $20,455,000 after buying an additional 846,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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