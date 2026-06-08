Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Up 9.3% - Here's Why

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.0650. Approximately 3,330,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,370,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The firm's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Newell Brands's payout ratio is presently -41.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 867 shares in the company, valued at $3,901.50. The trade was a 99.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,397. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059,209 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $68,120,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1,568.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,795,058 shares of the company's stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,019,553 shares of the company's stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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