Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.870-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.5%

NMRK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 360,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,565. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 3.83%.Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,039,976 shares of the company's stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 1,649,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,354 shares of the company's stock worth $31,208,000 after buying an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,663,932 shares of the company's stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 327,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company's stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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