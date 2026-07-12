Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMRK. Weiss Ratings raised Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Get Newmark Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on NMRK

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.9%

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 711,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,499. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,343,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,095,000 after buying an additional 227,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,039,976 shares of the company's stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,793,401 shares of the company's stock worth $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 435,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company's stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmark Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmark Group wasn't on the list.

While Newmark Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here