Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $125.10

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.20 to $125.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.01.

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Newmont Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NEM traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 804,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,024. Newmont has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,916,303.35. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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