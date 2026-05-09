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NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
NewRiver REIT logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NewRiver REIT shares rose above their 200-day moving average on Friday, trading as high as GBX 77.10 and last changing hands at GBX 76.66.
  • Recent analyst coverage has remained generally positive, with multiple firms reiterating Buy ratings and an average target price of GBX 98.
  • The company has a market cap of about £330.17 million and currently trades near both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting improved technical momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.17 and traded as high as GBX 77.10. NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.66, with a volume of 1,158,674 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 96 price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 128 to GBX 98 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of £330.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.17.

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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