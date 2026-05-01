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NewRiver REIT's (NRR) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
NewRiver REIT logo with Real Estate background
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NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 100 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. Panmure Gordon's target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NRR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 96 target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 128 to GBX 98 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewRiver REIT has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRR

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 75.50 on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 65.70 and a one year high of GBX 81.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.05. The company has a market capitalization of £325.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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