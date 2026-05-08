NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Richard Salute Acquires 1,000 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) Director Richard Salute acquired 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $13,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $616,548.84. This represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.77 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 19.43%. NewtekOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.400-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. NewtekOne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NewtekOne by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,506 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWT. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NewtekOne

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc NASDAQ: NEWT is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium‐sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company's core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Further Reading

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