NexGen Energy Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

NexGen Energy NYSE: NXE said its first quarter of 2026 marked a major transition point for the company, with Chief Executive Officer and Director Leigh Curyer highlighting final federal approval for the Rook I uranium project, the start of preparations for full-scale construction and continued exploration success at the Patterson Corridor East discovery.

On the company’s earnings call, Curyer said the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission issued NexGen a license to prepare site and construct Rook I just 14 business days after the conclusion of a two-part hearing process on March 5, 2026. He called the approval “the defining” milestone for the company and attributed the outcome to NexGen’s technical submission, engagement with regulators and relationships with local Indigenous nations and stakeholders.

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Rook I moves toward construction

Curyer said NexGen has already made the final investment decision for Rook I and expects to begin full-scale construction this summer in the Northern Hemisphere. He said the company has its team, procurement, engineering, vendors, contractors and capital in place.

The company has invested approximately CAD 748 million at Rook I to date, according to Curyer. He said the project’s estimated construction capital expenditure remains CAD 2.2 billion, and management has not seen anything material so far that would change that range.

“Everything we’ve done to date, we are still in that CAD 2.2 billion range,” Curyer said in response to a question from TD Cowen analyst Craig Hutchison. He added that NexGen would inform the market if changes became material to its ability to finance the project.

Curyer said key construction readiness items are already advanced, including critical path procurement for the first two years, a shaft sinking contractor and a freeze plant ready for delivery to site. NexGen’s CAD 100 million site infrastructure program, launched in 2025 and including expanded accommodations, road upgrades and an airstrip, is on budget and on schedule, he said.

Project Director Chris Copley said ground freezing is a key focus of the team, with site development expected to start this summer and preparations underway for ground freezing by early next year. Curyer said NexGen plans to provide a detailed construction webinar, likely in June, outlining the construction pathway and introducing the broader project team.

Company emphasizes uranium price exposure

Curyer spent a significant portion of the call discussing the uranium market, arguing that geopolitical disruptions and rising demand for reliable baseload power have increased the strategic importance of nuclear energy. He said the company’s contracting strategy is designed to “maximize the value of every pound produced” by maintaining leverage to future uranium prices.

NexGen currently has four contracts covering 10 million pounds over the first five years, Curyer said. He added that the company has 28 million pounds per year uncontracted over those five years and 30 million pounds per year thereafter.

In response to Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Taglieri, Curyer said NexGen does not have a fixed target for the percentage of production it wants under contract. He said the company is seeing contract structures that include spot exposure, floors and ceilings, and other variations depending on utility preferences.

Chief Commercial Officer Travis McPherson said NexGen is not under pressure to sign additional contracts by a set date. “Patience has paid NexGen in this market, and we don’t see that slowing down,” McPherson said.

Curyer said the company continues to advance offtake discussions with utilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific, and expects to formalize additional agreements through 2026 if terms meet the company’s objectives.

Financing options remain under review

NexGen ended the first quarter with more than CAD 1 billion in cash, Curyer said. Management said that balance gives the company flexibility as it evaluates financing options for Rook I.

McPherson said potential structures remain consistent with what the company has previously discussed, including product prepayments, project finance and convertibles. He described the company as having “a lot of options” and said NexGen is continuing due diligence on counterparties and structures.

Curyer said NexGen will not wait until the last moment to finalize financing, but said higher uranium prices could improve the cost of capital. He said a financing package could come in 2026 or early 2027.

On existing convertible debt, McPherson said the securities are in the money and can be converted at NexGen’s discretion after the third anniversary. He said the first tranche reaches that point in September 2026 and another in May 2027, adding that conversion would be consistent with NexGen’s past practice.

PCE exploration remains a major focus

NexGen also highlighted new drilling results at Patterson Corridor East, or PCE, which Curyer described as an “incredibly exciting” discovery located about 3.5 kilometers from Arrow. He said the vertical extent of the high-grade subdomain has increased by 33% to 550 meters, with a strike length of more than 200 meters. The system remains open, and the company is also seeing early indications of a separate parallel trend, he said.

Curyer said only about 30% of the planned 42,000-meter 2026 drill program has been completed, with a summer program expected to begin in late May. He said roughly three-quarters of the remaining meters will focus on PCE extensions and high-grade subdomains, while additional work will test parallel mineralized zones. NexGen also plans a 3,500-meter program at SW3 and geophysics at SW1.

Asked about a maiden resource estimate for PCE, Curyer said he does not currently expect one in 2026 and that 2027 is a reasonable expectation, subject to results from the remaining drilling.

Curyer said PCE could conceptually be accessed from Arrow through underground workings, with ore brought up through the same production shaft. However, he emphasized that PCE is outside the currently approved Rook I license boundary and would require additional drilling, engineering, environmental work and regulatory approval before development.

Production approach and outlook

In response to Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw, Curyer said Rook I is capable of producing 30 million pounds per year at 1,300 tons per day. If uranium prices did not meet NexGen’s expectations, he said the company would produce and store material rather than reduce output.

“We will produce and store if we were not satisfied that we’re getting a fair price for our production,” Curyer said.

Curyer said the company is focused on constructing Rook I safely, on scope, on cost and on schedule, while continuing to define PCE in parallel. He closed the call by saying NexGen expects to provide more detail on construction planning during the upcoming webinar and described 2026 as a transformative year for the company.

About NexGen Energy NYSE: NXE

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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