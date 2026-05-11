Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.67.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $202.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $161.60 and a 52-week high of $254.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $207.97.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 164.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company's stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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