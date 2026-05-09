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Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Next logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Next PLC shares fell below their 200-day moving average in Friday trading, with the stock dipping to $90.20 versus a 200-day average of $90.86.
  • Zacks Research downgraded Next from strong-buy to hold on March 9, and the stock’s average analyst rating is now Hold.
  • The company’s recent trading levels come alongside relatively stable liquidity metrics, including a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.86 and traded as low as $90.20. Next shares last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Next from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Next

Next Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86.

Next Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women's, men's and children's apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

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