NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

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NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited ( LON:NESF Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 44.05, with a volume of 4777139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.35.

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.82. The company has a market cap of £253.38 million, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent. NextEnergy Solar Fund's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets. The majority of NESF's long-term cash flows are inflation-linked via UK government subsidies. As at 31 December 2024, the Company had an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m.

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