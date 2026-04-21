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NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
NextEnergy Solar Fund logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: NextEnergy Solar Fund hit a fresh 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 43 and last at GBX 44.05 on heavy volume of 4,777,139 shares.
  • Technical and valuation signals show weakness, with the stock below its 50‑day (GBX 48.02) and 200‑day (GBX 51.82) moving averages and a negative P/E of -43.61, while market cap is about £253.4M.
  • Business fundamentals: NESF is a FTSE 250 specialist solar and energy storage investment company targeting dividend returns, with most cash flows inflation‑linked to UK subsidies and an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071M as of 31 Dec 2024.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 44.05, with a volume of 4777139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.35.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.82. The company has a market cap of £253.38 million, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent. NextEnergy Solar Fund's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets. The majority of NESF's long-term cash flows are inflation-linked via UK government subsidies. As at 31 December 2024, the Company had an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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