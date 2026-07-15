NextEra Energy (NEE) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $8.1833 billion for the quarter. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,220,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,382,473,000 after purchasing an additional 253,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,197,069 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $898,901,000 after purchasing an additional 448,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,372,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $511,592,000 after purchasing an additional 326,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted NextEra Energy’s recent outperformance versus the broader market, likely reflecting investor confidence in the utility’s earnings resilience and defensive profile. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Zacks highlighted NextEra Energy’s recent outperformance versus the broader market, likely reflecting investor confidence in the utility’s earnings resilience and defensive profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view NextEra as positioned to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI and data centers, which could support long-term utility growth and investment in grid expansion.

Analysts continue to view NextEra as positioned to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI and data centers, which could support long-term utility growth and investment in grid expansion. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that NextEra has a history of beating earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for steady execution when it reports results. Will NextEra (NEE) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Recent coverage also noted that NextEra has a history of beating earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for steady execution when it reports results. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target on NextEra Energy to $93 from $95 while keeping a neutral rating, which signals continued caution but still implies limited upside from recent trading levels.

Bank of America trimmed its price target on NextEra Energy to $93 from $95 while keeping a neutral rating, which signals continued caution but still implies limited upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed broader utility-sector themes, including renewable investment, nuclear restarts, and ETF stability, but they did not provide company-specific catalysts for NEE.

Several articles discussed broader utility-sector themes, including renewable investment, nuclear restarts, and ETF stability, but they did not provide company-specific catalysts for NEE. Negative Sentiment: Rising power bills, grid strain, and unpaid utility bills tied to AI-driven electricity demand could pressure the utility sector overall, even if they also create growth opportunities for well-positioned utilities like NextEra. The AI-Driven Rise in Power Bills Are Causing a $25 Billion Problem for Utility Stocks

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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