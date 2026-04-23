NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.920-4.02 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NextEra Energy's conference call:

Adjusted EPS rose ~10% year‑over‑year ; management reaffirmed the 2026 EPS range of $3.92–$4.02 , is targeting the high end, and expects an 8%+ EPS CAGR through 2032.

; management reaffirmed the 2026 EPS range of , is targeting the high end, and expects an 8%+ EPS CAGR through 2032. FPL added ~100,000 customers YoY , expects $12–$13B of 2026 CapEx and plans ~$90–$100B of investment through 2032 to support growth while highlighting low bills and top‑decile reliability.

, expects $12–$13B of 2026 CapEx and plans ~$90–$100B of investment through 2032 to support growth while highlighting low bills and top‑decile reliability. Energy Resources had a record quarter with 4 GW of new long‑term contracted renewables/storage (backlog now ~33 GW) and a >110 GW standalone/co‑located battery pipeline, underscoring strong origination momentum.

of new long‑term contracted renewables/storage (backlog now ~33 GW) and a >110 GW standalone/co‑located battery pipeline, underscoring strong origination momentum. NextEra was selected to develop two U.S.‑Japan data‑center gas projects totaling 9.5 GW ; definitive agreements are expected in ~2–3 months and the work is largely capital‑light with ongoing fee/O&M revenue potential.

; definitive agreements are expected in ~2–3 months and the work is largely capital‑light with ongoing fee/O&M revenue potential. Management noted near‑term headwinds — higher financing costs, a ~$0.04 per share decline from customer supply normalization, EPC/labor constraints and permitting risks for gas builds — which could slow some project timelines or margins.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.31. 6,257,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in NextEra Energy by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,715,931 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $298,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,358,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 956,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,607,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — NextEra reported $1.09 adjusted EPS, topping consensus and prior-year EPS, a key catalyst supporting the rally. Article Title

Q1 EPS beat — NextEra reported $1.09 adjusted EPS, topping consensus and prior-year EPS, a key catalyst supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Renewables backlog & guidance confirmation — Company cited a ~33 GW renewables backlog and reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance (3.92–4.02), supporting growth narrative for its regulated and renewables businesses. Article Title

Renewables backlog & guidance confirmation — Company cited a ~33 GW renewables backlog and reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance (3.92–4.02), supporting growth narrative for its regulated and renewables businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — BMO raised its price target to $99 and kept an “outperform” rating, providing direct analyst support for the shares. Article Title

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — BMO raised its price target to $99 and kept an “outperform” rating, providing direct analyst support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue miss — Q1 revenue was $6.70B versus consensus near $7.43B, a negative on topline execution even as margins stayed solid; investors will watch future revenue drivers. Press Release

Revenue miss — Q1 revenue was $6.70B versus consensus near $7.43B, a negative on topline execution even as margins stayed solid; investors will watch future revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance roughly in line but not a clear beat — FY2026 EPS range (3.92–4.02) sits near street estimates (consensus ~4.01); this reduces upside surprise potential for the rest of the year. Article Title

Guidance roughly in line but not a clear beat — FY2026 EPS range (3.92–4.02) sits near street estimates (consensus ~4.01); this reduces upside surprise potential for the rest of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted Q1 results and slide deck on its site — useful for investors who want details from management and the conference call. Article Title

Company posted Q1 results and slide deck on its site — useful for investors who want details from management and the conference call. Negative Sentiment: Policy/regulatory risk — The House passed H.R.4690 (Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act) which would relax certain federal building energy efficiency standards; if enacted, this could blunt some demand dynamics for clean-energy deployment and is a policy risk to watch. Article Title

Policy/regulatory risk — The House passed H.R.4690 (Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act) which would relax certain federal building energy efficiency standards; if enacted, this could blunt some demand dynamics for clean-energy deployment and is a policy risk to watch. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst downgrades/price-target trims — Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target recently, underscoring differing analyst views and potential volatility from revisions. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Argus set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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