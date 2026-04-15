NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Mizuho

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.22.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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