NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 1.4% - Here's Why

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.56 and last traded at $90.7090. 8,515,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 9,528,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

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More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling ~8% upside vs. the recent price and reinforcing buy-side conviction in NextEra's growth from renewables and storage. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling ~8% upside vs. the recent price and reinforcing buy-side conviction in NextEra's growth from renewables and storage. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its "buy" stance on NEE, a supportive endorsement from a major bank that can help sustain demand for the stock ahead of results. Goldman Sachs keeps buy rating

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its "buy" stance on NEE, a supportive endorsement from a major bank that can help sustain demand for the stock ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews (Zacks, Yahoo) now expect NextEra to likely beat Q1 EPS estimates, driven by rising EPS estimates, FPL customer growth and recent renewables additions — a catalyst that could lift the stock on an actual beat. Zacks Q1 preview

Multiple previews (Zacks, Yahoo) now expect NextEra to likely beat Q1 EPS estimates, driven by rising EPS estimates, FPL customer growth and recent renewables additions — a catalyst that could lift the stock on an actual beat. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its target to $93 while maintaining a "hold" rating — a small upgrade that nonetheless reflects modestly firmer near-term price expectations from another sell-side shop. Jefferies price target adjustment

Jefferies nudged its target to $93 while maintaining a "hold" rating — a small upgrade that nonetheless reflects modestly firmer near-term price expectations from another sell-side shop. Neutral Sentiment: Sector and comparative pieces (Fool, InsiderMonkey) contrast NextEra with peers like American Electric Power and highlight CEO commentary on AI-driven power demand — useful context for long-term thesis but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Fool: AEP vs NextEra

Sector and comparative pieces (Fool, InsiderMonkey) contrast NextEra with peers like American Electric Power and highlight CEO commentary on AI-driven power demand — useful context for long-term thesis but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector write-ups (including an article on Berkshire Hathaway Energy) may shift investor allocation within utilities but don’t directly alter NextEra’s near-term fundamentals. Berkshire Hathaway Energy valuation piece

Broader sector write-ups (including an article on Berkshire Hathaway Energy) may shift investor allocation within utilities but don’t directly alter NextEra’s near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: An article on FirstEnergy (FE) is sector-related but not specific to NEE; treat it as peripheral unless it signals broader utility-sector risk sentiment. FirstEnergy earnings preview

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.44.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $189.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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