NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 3.9% - Should You Sell?

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.57 and last traded at $83.6090. 13,172,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 10,242,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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