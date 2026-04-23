NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.67.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,057. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

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About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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