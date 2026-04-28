NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HSBC Analyst Says

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at HSBC from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. HSBC's price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.63.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.48. 617,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,492,527. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $177,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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